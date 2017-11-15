€1.3m for 140 acres in Clare

Hidden in the beautiful rolling countryside of east Clare this farm is 140 of acres of sheer quality.

With an address of Deerpark, Doonass, Clonlara Co Clare, the parcel is located off a scenic country road.

Described as one of the finest farms that has come to the market in the area for quite some time, the circa 140 acre site contains soil that is both fertile and well drained. It is laid out in one extensive block, making this holding perfect for a farmer looking to maximise convenience and practicality. There are nine paddocks on the property, all of which are very large and could easily be subdivided depending on the grazing system the farmer wishes to deploy.

The fields are relatively well fenced, with some minor work needed. Water is provided by mains. There is an array of shelter throughout the fields provided by extensive hedgerows. There is also circa 5 acres of mature woodland throughout the holding.

It must be noted that the 600m roadway leading from the road to the farmyard may be in need of maintenance work as it is currently slightly bumpy. This roadway is vital to the property as it splits the holding in half and makes the farm very practical.

The farm includes a spacious yard area ideal for operating large machinery and a residence. For more photos, full buidlings specs and sale details, see this week’s Irish Country Living on sale on Thursday with the Irish Farmers Journal.