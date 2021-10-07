This 1953 David Brown 50D tractor has an estimate of £25,000 to £30,000.

The fourth and final Cheffins vintage sale of 2021 will see 1,500 lots on offer across a series of classic and vintage tractors, cars, motorbikes and collectors’ items.

The sale is set to take place on 23 October at the Cheffins sale ground at Sutton in England.

The sale is anticipated to raise between £800,000 and £1,000,000, with Cheffins claiming that this sale is Europe’s largest auction of its type.

Among the tractors, the lot with the highest estimate is a 1915 Overtime Model R tractor, which is believed to be one of the oldest working examples in the UK.

This 1915 Overtime Model R tractor is believed to be one of the oldest working examples in the UK. It is set to sell for between £30,000 and £35,000.

Originally imported in 1916, The Overtime was the British name for the American-made ‘Waterloo Boy’ tractor, which was imported to the UK by the Overtime Farm Tractor Company.

This tractor was discovered in an abandoned state by the present owner in 1959 in Farnham, Surrey, and has since seen a major restoration.

It has been used in over 120 ploughing matches and exhibited at 200 shows and is now set to sell for between £30,000 and £35,000.

Also available in the tractor section is a 1953 David Brown 50D tractor, which Cheffins says has been perfectly restored and has an estimate of £25,000 to £30,000.

Meanwhile, a 1963 Roadless Ploughmaster tractor, which has had only two owners from new, has an estimate of £35,000 to £40,000.

This 1950 1600cc Land Rover Series 1 has an estimate of £14,000 to £16,000.

One of the stand-out agricultural-related lots in the cars section is a 1950 1600cc Land Rover Series 1, which has been in its current ownership for the past 17 years.

It was used for filming in the second series of Heartbeat and has an estimate of £14,000 to £16,000.

The sale will feature live bidding, as well as bidding via phone and online.