Ireland will need nearly 10,000 acres of solar PV farms in order to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets.

This would mean adding an additional 1,000MW (megawatt) of solar PV generation to the grid. This is on top of the 796MW of solar PV farms already in development, which are funded through the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

If Ireland’s solar PV generation is to be met through the further development of solar farms, this would require nearly 10,000 acres of farm land. However, if a considerable volume of commercial rooftop solar PV arrays were installed, this area would be lowered.

The expected generation figures are contained in the recently published Shaping Our Energy Future document produced from the results of a public consultation by electricity transmission grid Eirgrid (Ireland) and SONI (Northern Ireland).

The consultation was held to help inform and shape the required upgrades to the electricity grid.

Northern Ireland

The report explored the expected generation in both north and south of the border. Northern Ireland is expected to develop 300MW of solar PV. This would be the equivalent of 1,630 acres of farm land.