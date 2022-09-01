The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is holding a ‘Mega Moo’ raffle as part of its 50th anniversary extravaganza, due to take place at Carrick-on-Shannon Show Grounds on Friday and Saturday 30 September and 1 October.

Some of the very best Limousin-sired heifers in the country will be shown in the under-460kg class as part of the commercial show classes, which will take place on the Saturday.

The judge on the day, Chris Pennie from the Sarkley Limousin herd in Wales, will select his six to eight best heifers from this group. These will then go forward to the Mega Moo final later on Saturday.

Tickets on offer

Prior to show day, the society will offer 100 tickets at a price of €100 per ticket – available from the society’s office.

These 100 tickets holders will go into a draw on the day, with the winning ticket holder getting their pick of the judge’s selected heifers, while the owner of the chosen heifer will receive €10,000. There will also be nine other prizes of €100 or more in value.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Limousin Cattle Society president Alan Kelly said: "This is a super opportunity for some lucky Limousin enthusiast to get an elite heifer for just €100.

"Anyone with a suitable Limousin-sired commercial heifer can enter through the entry form available on the Limousin society website at www.irishlimousin.com."

The 'Mega Moo' raffle is just one of the events that will take place that weekend, where a full schedule, including commercial and pedigree classes and an elite pre-inspected pedigree heifer sale, will take place.