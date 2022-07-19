An estimated 10,000 showgoers made the trip to Punchestown Racecourse last week to attend the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

An estimated 10,000 showgoers made the trip to Punchestown Racecourse last week to attend the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. With over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest in farm machinery, the show took place on Wednesday and Thursday, 13 and 14 July, marking the first FTMTA event in over three years.

For the first time in the show’s history, it was held outdoors on the Punchestown Event Centre grounds and the weather certainty didn’t disappoint. Up until the Covid-19 pandemic, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show was a biannual event held in February.

“The show was a great success. We were absolutely delighted with the huge positivity from both exhibitors and showgoers at the event,” explained FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly.

Delighted

“Exhibitors were delighted to be back meeting their customers in person.

“The event is designed to be a professional and dedicated machinery show and it ticked all the boxes. All the exhibitors I’ve spoken to are very happy with the show; the right people attended and there was a considerable amount of business done at the show.”

It marks the 33rd anniversary since the show first took place in the RDS back in 1989, before relocating to the Punchestown Event Centre in 2003.

From big to small, the show had it all. From the Krone Big X 1180, the world’s biggest forager harvester to a 6ft Talex rotary mower, there was something for everyone on display in Kildare.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the format for the next show, whether it will be a return to an indoor event in Punchestown or an outdoor Grass and Muck working event, will be agreed on at the FTMTA next council meeting.