Applications have opened for Enterprise Ireland's Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships where businesses can show off their products to visitors.

Innovators in the farming sector can now apply to Enterprise Ireland's Innovation Arena for a chance to win numerous awards, with the best agri start-up to win €10,000.

This year’s National Ploughing Championships will take place on 19 to 21 September in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The arena will allow over 50 companies from the agri sector to showcase their pioneering innovations to over 250,000 visitors at the National Ploughing Championships.

Other innovation competition categories include the ACE AgriTech award and the IFAC Best Newcomer award. Again, the best start-up winner at the Arena will receive €10,000.

New ag-tech hub

CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy stated that the agency is committed to supporting agri-innovators and entrepreneurs.

The National Ploughing Championships acts as a stage for companies to show off their enterprise to hundreds of thousands of attendees.

“The Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships is a key platform for promoting Irish agri technology, showcasing capabilities to both a captive domestic and international audience over a busy three-day period,” the CEO commented.

For the first time, the Innovation Arena is to feature an ‘AgTech’ hub for previous exhibitors and new, growing companies to show their journey to-date.

“It will provide budding entrepreneurs in the agri-tech space with a chance to network and engage directly with these companies on the steps taken to grow their business,” Clancy added.

Eight arena

Managing director of the Ploughing, Anna May McHugh, welcomed the return of the Innovation Arena for its eighth year.

“The Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for anyone who has a good business idea, product or service to showcase at Europe’s largest outdoor event,” said McHugh.

“Located at the core of the activity, the Innovation Arena will attract tens of thousands of visitors over the three days where an exhibitor is guaranteed prime positioning in front of a targeted stakeholder audience.”