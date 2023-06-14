There will be 10,600 fewer jobs on Irish farms between 2022 and 2035, according to projections by the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training.

It has estimated that between farmers retiring and more part-time farmers moving from primarily on-farm to primarily off-farm work, there will be an exodus of 88,300 workers from farms by the middle of the next decade.

The European agency predicts that a lower 77,700 of these jobs will require re-filling, hence the 10,600-work force contraction.

A Department of Public Expenditure briefing document, including the centre’s data, was presented by Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys at the National Economic Dialogue in Dublin on Monday.

Then when the figures were referenced, Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “My jaw nearly hit the floor. It is so worrying.

“This is showing that the Government isn’t working together. We have people who actively want to get into farming and stay farming. It’s not very promising.”

Houlihan said that when she questioned Minister Humphreys and her officials on the projections, there was “no clear answer” and “sheer panic”.

The farm sector workforce is the only in the Irish economy which is projected to contract by the centre.

Rapporteur of the Department of Public Expenditure report, Prof Philip O’Connell said that the analysis carries weight, albeit that the most on the ground farm knowledge in Ireland may not have been considered.

“We’ve been seeing a long-term decline in agricultural employment. This should stimulate conversation,” he added.