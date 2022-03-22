Limehill Melody sold for the top price of the sale at €10,600 to the Simmers family from the Blackmuir herd in Scotland. \ William McElroy

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society returned to Roscommon Mart for its spring premier sale on Saturday 19 March.

A total of 53 bulls and 23 heifers were catalogued for the sale but, with to a strong demand at home, a number of bulls and heifers were missing due to on-farm sales.

In total, 41 bulls and 18 heifers were presented on the day. Although the clearance rate was back on previous years, the average price for both bulls and heifers remained strong at €3,870.

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has done a huge amount of work down through the years encouraging foreign buyers across the water to invest in Irish genetics. Both UK and Northern Ireland buyers were very active around the ring, with 40% of bulls and heifers sold for export and 20% heading over to Britain.

Top prices

Bulls were a solid trade, with nine making €3,000 and over. Top price in the male section went to the senior male champion Coose Mackintosh at €7,000.

Senior champion Coose Mackintosh from the Tuohy family, Co Clare sold for €7,000. \ William McElroy

This bull was bred by John Tuohy, Coose Whitegate, Co Clare. The December 2020-born bull was a son of Coose Lincoln and out of Curaheen Elizabeth, a half-sister to the popular Curaheen Gunshot. Coose Mackintosh carried five stars on the terminal index and four stars on the replacement index coupled with a calving figure of 5.1%.

The next best price was paid for Ardunsaghan Magic One, which secured first prize in his class and went under the hammer for a price of €5,000.

The Connolly family from Co Leitrim secured a first prize rosette for their December 2020-born son of Curaheen Wakeman ET selling for €5,000. \ William McElroy

This December 2020-born bull was bred by the Connolly Family of Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. The bull is sired by Curaheen Wakeman ET and came with a five-star terminal index, coupled with a replacement index of €147.

Closely following behind this was Rathnashan Maple Syrup P ET, who secured the reserve senior champion title.

The reserve senior champion was bred by Nigel and Patrick Hogan, Co Carlow selling for €4,600. \ William McElroy

This bull sold for €4,600 and was bred by Nigel and Patrick Hogan, Rathnashannagh Bennekerry, Co Carlow. The September 2020-born bull was sired by Curaheen Gunshot P and is out of the homebred Rathnashan Heidi ET, which previously picked up two national reserve champion rostettes.

This October 2020-born bull by Seafort Gill from Michael Glennon sold for €4,200. \ William McElroy

Heifers

In total, seven of the 18 heifers offered for sale sold to an average price of €3,907, which was an improvement of €1,517/head from last year’s sale.

Top price went to the senior female champion Limehill Melody at €10,600.

The May 2020-born heifer was bred by Mark Neenan, Limehill, Tynagh, Co Galway. She was sired by Saltire Impressive 17 and is a daughter of Fearna Devine Vienna, which has a few winning champions and overall supreme national titles in her back breeding. The heifer was also scanned in-calf to Glebefarm Tyson, due to calve in October 2022.

After a hard-fought flurry of bidding both ringside and online, auctioneer Denis Barrett dropped the hammer to the Simmers family for their Blackmuir herd in Scotland for the top price of the sale.

The second top female price of €4,000 went to Mainview Nancy and was bred by Stephen Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

Reserve champion female went to Stephen Treanor for his March 2021-born heifer by Milnafua Graduate selling for €4,000. \ William McElroy

The March-2021 heifer is a daughter of Milnafua Graduate going back to a Dermotstown Delboy-bred dam.

A price of €3,600 was paid for Thornford Missy Fiona P ET. The September 2020-born heifer was bred by Declan and Ryan Callan, Aghadreenan, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. The heifer came with a five-star replacement index of €175 and was out of Seafort Fiona P.

Garreth and Lyndsey Behan secured €3,500 for their December 2020-born son of Kilbride Farm Dragoon 12. \ William McElroy

Other top prices included:

€4,200 for Marsha Mr Mac, a son of Seafort Gill bred by Michael Glennon, Camcloon, Ballydangan, Athlone, Co Roscommon.

€4,000 for Clonagh Mambo Venus, a son of Manor Park Hansome 16 bred by Garreth T Behan, Clonagowan, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

€3,900 for Leeherd Major 391, a son of Dermotstown G Mac bred by John Finnegan, Nadrid, Coachford, Co Cork.

€3,800 for Doire-Goile Match Maker, sired by Lissadell Jackpot Vip bred by Chris and John Storey, Derryguile, Mountmellick, Co Laois.

Garreth and Lyndsey Behan sold their October 2020 born son of Kilbride Farm Dragoon 12 for €3,700.

€3,700 for Clonagh My Lord Fabulous, sired by Kilbride Farm Dragoon 12 bred by Garreth T Behan, Clonagowan, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, Co Laois.