Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot, who spends much of her time above in Dublin, is in line for a €100,000 accommodation allowance given that her home base is Kilkenny.

The allowance is based on the annual cost of a serviced apartment in Dublin and the tax and benefit in kind costs associated with it. It appears shareholders have been advised by Glass Lewis, adviser to major institutional investors, to vote against the package at next week’s AGM.

Talbot’s total pay package in 2021 was an eye-watering €3.497m. It’s not the first time that Glass Lewis has raised an eyebrow at the CEO’s remuneration package.

In 2018, it had reservations about a 22% increase to €1.05m in the chief executive’s salary as well as easing of performance targets attached to its share bonus plan.

Even The Dealer would consider bedding down in the big smoke most nights if there was €250 a night available. But of course only if they pay my tax too!