Three of the stolen Honda TRX 420 models were fitted with galvanised bull-bars as above. \ Ian Fox

Northeast ATVs in Collon, Co Louth, fell victim to the substantial theft of six new Honda quads, a selection of used quads, two Ifor Williams trailers and a number of cordless power tools in the early hours of Wednesday 9 February.

Proprietor of the well-established northeast Honda agency, Ian Fox told the Irish Farmers Journal that the theft took place between 2am and 5am at his premises.

He said: “A number of secondhand quads and six new Hondas were stolen.

“These included two TRX 520s and four TRX 420s, four of which were fitted with distinctive galvanised bull-bars. Two Ifor Williams trailers were also taken.

Four Honda TRX 420s and two Honda TRX 520s were the new models due to be delivered this week before been stolen last Wednesday morning.

“A range of spare parts and cordless Bosch power tools including their chargers and spare batteries were also stolen, tools I’d gathered up over the past 20 years in business.”

“It’s clear the thieves were a well-orchestrated bunch from start to finish. Entry to the store and workshop was gained at the rear of the building. Once inside, the alarm system was disabled and destroyed, the CCTV cameras were also destroyed with paint and the DVR recording system stolen. Any other potential evidence was destroyed using black paint and disinfectant,” Fox said.

Aside from the six new Honda quads, a number of secondhand quads and two Ifor Williams trailers were also stolen. \ Ian Fox

It is believed the quads and trailers were pushed 450ft down the road and loaded at a neighbouring farm where gates had been damaged.

Cost

“I’d estimate that the value of what has been stolen and the damage done will cost in excess of €100,000 to replace,” Fox said. He added that he is working closely with Honda Ireland to accommodate customers who were due to take delivery of the now stolen quads.

The Honda dealer is continuing to assist the gardaí with the investigation into the robbery.

The trailer above was one of the two stolen.

Fox said: “I would appeal to the public to be cautious if offered any suspicious items for sale similar to what has been stolen here – if it sounds too good to be true it generally is. There is a substantial cash reward on offer for any information that leads to the recovery of the stolen items.”

Anyone with potential information can contact Ardee Garda Station at 041-685 3222.