The Scottish national Texel sale took place in Lanark last week, with prices topping at 100,000gns.

This six-figure sum helped the 290 ram lambs sold record an impressive average price of £3,810.

Leading the way and securing the top price was Auldhouseburn Expression from Hugh and Alan Blackwood.

Sired by last year’s 350,000gns record setter Sportsmans Double Diamond, he is out of a dam sired by the 130,000gns Rhaeadr Best of the Best.

Securing the high seller was James Theyer for his Clanfield flock, with the Blackwoods going on to retain a half share in him. This topped an exceptional day for Double Diamond progeny, with 15 of his sons averaging nearly £21,000.

The next highest price on the day was the 80,000gns Procters El Presidente from Procters Farm. Again sired by Double Diamond, this one is out of a daughter by the 100,000gns Sportsman Batman.

Buying this one in a two-way split were the Sportsmans and Harestone flocks.

The Boden family then recouped money when they sold Sportsman Express at 75,000gns.

This Castlecairn Doodlebug son is out of a Garngour Craftsman-bred dam. He was the pick of Alan and Roy Campbell, and Robert Bennett.

Double Diamond was again behind the next high-seller, Procters Eureka. This young ram is again out of a Sportsmans Batman ewe and hit the market at 52,000gns. This one heads to NI with Alistair Gault and Mark Priestley.

Overall, 23 ram lambs sold at five-figure prices.