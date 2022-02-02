This pen of seven horned ewes, carrying four doubles and three singles sold for £185 each.

Tuesday night saw a large crowd in Ulster Farmers’ Mart Enniskillen for the dispersal sale of the late Norman Read from Maguiresbridge.

The sale consisted of 400 Suffolk-cross-Cheviots, 150 horned ewes and 50 Hilltex ewes and hoggets all due to lamb in February to Charollais, Suffolk and Blue Texel rams.

A 100% clearance rate was achieved. The sale began with the Suffolk-cross-Cheviot ewes and hoggets, which were sold in lots from six to eight sheep per pen.

This pen of Hilltex in-lamb lambs, carrying four doubles and five singles sold for £165 each.

These in-lamb ewes were sold for an average price of £230 each. In-lamb hoggets were sold between £180 and £255 /head. Older three- to four-year-old in-lamb ewes averaged around £220/head.

Hilltex hoggets all scanned in lamb ranged in price between £185 and £210/head.

There was a good entry of in-lamb one-year-old hoggets with Suffolk-cross-Cheviot and Hilltex hoggets averaging £170.

This pen of six Suffolk Cheviots in-lamb lambs, carrying two doubles and four singles in lamb to a Texel ram, sold for £175 each.

Last to feature in the sale was the in-lamb horned Lanark and Mayo-bred ewes, coming in around £170/head and broken mouth ewes averaging at £150/head.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager James Johnston said: “We were very happy with today’s sale and the overall trade for both sheep and beef. The store cattle trade has been exceptional.”

Other lots

This pen of five Hilltex in-lamb hoggets, carrying three doubles and two singles, sold for £195 each.

These two Suffolk X Cheviot in-lamb ewes carrying triplets sold for £235 each.

This pen of seven Suffolk X Cheviot in-lamb hoggets, carrying one triplet, four doubles and two singles, sold for £220 each.

This pen of six Suffolk X Cheviots in-lamb ewes, carrying four doubles and two singles, sold for £245 each.