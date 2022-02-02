Tuesday night saw a large crowd in Ulster Farmers’ Mart Enniskillen for the dispersal sale of the late Norman Read from Maguiresbridge.
The sale consisted of 400 Suffolk-cross-Cheviots, 150 horned ewes and 50 Hilltex ewes and hoggets all due to lamb in February to Charollais, Suffolk and Blue Texel rams.
A 100% clearance rate was achieved. The sale began with the Suffolk-cross-Cheviot ewes and hoggets, which were sold in lots from six to eight sheep per pen.
These in-lamb ewes were sold for an average price of £230 each. In-lamb hoggets were sold between £180 and £255 /head. Older three- to four-year-old in-lamb ewes averaged around £220/head.
Hilltex hoggets all scanned in lamb ranged in price between £185 and £210/head.
There was a good entry of in-lamb one-year-old hoggets with Suffolk-cross-Cheviot and Hilltex hoggets averaging £170.
Last to feature in the sale was the in-lamb horned Lanark and Mayo-bred ewes, coming in around £170/head and broken mouth ewes averaging at £150/head.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager James Johnston said: “We were very happy with today’s sale and the overall trade for both sheep and beef. The store cattle trade has been exceptional.”
