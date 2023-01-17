Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 25 January on behalf of contractor Ger Trihy, who is exiting the business due to health reasons.

With over 100 lots up for grabs, the auction takes place online from 6pm. Viewing takes place at his yard on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Monday 23 January, from 11am till 4pm each day at Kinsalebeg, Youghal, Co Cork, Eircode P36 YT02.

Some of the standout lots include this 2020 Claas Arion 610 with 1,066 hours.

This 2019 Claas Arion 650 has 1,740 hours

Some of the machinery lots include yhis 2020 McHale 5600 baler (camless pickup) with 15,000 bales.

This 2021 Kuhn GA7631 twin rotor rake will be up for grabs.

This 2019 four-furrow Kverneland plough described as new condition will be for sale.

This 2004 New Holland LB 110.B will be going under the hammer.

All lots in the sale are subject to VAT

Commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.

