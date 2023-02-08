This year marks a significant milestone for UCD’s Ag Soc as it celebrates its 100th birthday. Next week is the student society’s biggest fundraising gig of the year – Ag Week – with all funds raised going to Tiggy’s Trust and MS Ireland.

Kicking off proceedings is the infamous milk race.

The aim of the game is to drink as many pints of milk without getting sick. It’s like man v food, but with milk. One year two brothers from west Tipp reached the final and managed 11 pints before the inevitable happened. It was a long time before they drank milk again.