The number of applications submitted as part of the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) was recorded at 106,921 as of 10 May 2022. This is an increase of 23,717 applications on the previous week and reflects the spike in activity as the deadline of midnight on 16 May 2022 for submitting applications approaches. Applicants are reminded to ensure they tick the box to apply for the Areas of Natural Constraint.

The Department’s direct payments helpdesk (057-8674422) commenced extended opening hours this week and this will continue as follows:

Between 9.15am and 9pm from Monday 9 May to Friday 13 May.

Between 9.30am and 5pm on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May.

Between 9.15am and 12 midnight on Monday 16 May.

