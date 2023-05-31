The scheme paid out €29m in grant aid since 2018.

The €10m Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector will open to applicants on Thursday, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

Fruit and vegetable growers can apply for grant aid for specialised equipment and machinery through the scheme until 30 June.

It is expected that investments will cover field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit and apples.

The scheme is not yet State aid-approved and applications cannot be approved until minor outstanding issues are addressed.