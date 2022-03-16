This 22.5ac block of land at Creeve, Mount Temple was sold at auction by James L Murtagh.

The land market in Westmeath was super lively in 2021 – both the supply of land and prices were well up. The other development in the county last year was the big swing to auctions – this became a topic of national conversation as the year went on.

Sixty-three holdings were placed on the market, up from 51. The average size was large at 75ac. As a result, the total area offered on to the market was 4,710ac, well up from the 3,158ac offered in 2020.

Forty-six farms were offered by auction and only 16 by private treaty. Over half of farms for auction sold under the hammer with a share more agreeing a sale within a few days.

Forty-three of the 63 farms were sold by year-end, which was in line with the outcome across the country.

Average price was €11,565/ac, significantly up from the €8,162/ac of 2020. It was an increase of €3,403/ac or 41%. It was a notable development given there was a large number of farms involved.

The spread of prices was tighter than in many other counties. The lowest price paid was €4,325/ac, the highest €24,545/ac.

Murtagh Bros got €18,586/ac at auction for 24.75ac at Lynn, Mullingar. The same auctioneer got €15,571/ac at auction for 35ac at Skeaghmore, Rathcorath.

Meanwhile, James L Murtagh got €22,083/ac at auction for 12ac at Fearmore, Rochesfortbridge, and €18,868/ac for a 106ac farm at Grehanstown, Killucan. The same auctioneer also had two large, off-market farm sales: the 365ac Dunboden Estate at Mullingar and 145ac at Turin, Mullingar. Prices cannot be published.

Business people were active buyers. These individuals, farmers with significant off-farm income, business owners and other investors, bought nearly half (45%) of holdings sold.

Farmers in the dairy and beef categories were neck and neck at 18% and 16% respectively.