Eleven calves were stolen from a farm in Co Derry last week.

The Police Service of Northen Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it is investigating the theft of the calves, which were reported stolen from a field in the Cregg Road area of Claudy on Saturday 30 September.

It is believed that the calves were taken sometime between Sunday 24 September and the time of the report at around 2.45pm on Saturday 30 September.

Information

The PSNI said that their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the whereabouts of the calves, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1014 30/9/23.

Alternatively, readers can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form, available here.