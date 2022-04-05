Some 3,000 rural roads and laneways have been repaired under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) since 2017. / Philip Doyle

Funding of €11m for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys on Tuesday.

The funding, which comes under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), represents an increase of €500,000 on the initial 2021 allocation, with each county receiving an increase in their allocation accordingly.

The money, which is provided to local authorities for use and dispersal, is aimed at supporting the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes which provide access to rural dweller’s homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers or beaches.

With the additional €11m funding, over €90m has now been allocated to local authorities under the scheme since it was reintroduced in 2017.

Landowner contribution

Roads eligible for upgrades under the LIS include non-public roads that provide access to parcels of agricultural land or provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more people.

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development must be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners or householders, as well as local authority resources.

The financial contribution provided by the householder or landowner is set at 10% of the estimated cost for eligible roads with up to and including five households or landowners on them and 15% for those roads with six or more households or landowners.

However, there is a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.

Agriculture a priority

Speaking as she announced the allocation on Tuesday, Minister Humphreys said: “Since the [LIS] was reintroduced in 2017, over, 3,000 roads have been funded for repair works. This has made a real difference to the lives of over 13,000 landowners and residents in rural Ireland.

“I acknowledge that strong demand for this funding remains across the country. In some counties, local authorities have significant levels of applications on hand.

"My priority is to continue to fund the works on roads leading to agricultural holdings given their importance for farm families and our agriculture sector.

“I would urge each local authority to utilise the funding announced today and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible.”

