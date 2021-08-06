More than €12m of illegal drugs were discovered and seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort on Friday when a truck and low-loader trailer arriving into the country from mainland Europe was searched by Revenue officers.
Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, with the assistance of detector dogs, found the product concealed in machinery being carried on the low-loader.
Based on preliminary analysis, it is believed the drug is heroin with an estimated street value of €12.3m.
Investigations are ongoing with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in conjunction with international law enforcement partners.
SHARING OPTIONS: