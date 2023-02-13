Roads and lanes required for farm access are eligible under the scheme.

Government has announced €12.5m in funding for repairs and improvement works to rural roads and laneways.

The funding, under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), will support the improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities.

These include rural roads and laneways which are required for accessing farms and farm dwellings.

Local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for such works under the scheme, in consultation with landowners and householders.

Funding

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a private financial contribution from the landowners or householders, as well as local authority resources.

The private contribution is set at 10% of the estimated cost for eligible roads with up to and including five households or landowners and 15% for those roads with six or more households or landowners.

The maximum amount that any household or landowner is required to contribute for road or lane improvement works is capped at €1,200.

The funding can be drawn down through local authorities.

Announcing the funding on Monday, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: ““We all know parts of rural Ireland that can be difficult to access because the road or laneway is in need of repair.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is about making people’s lives that bit easier, ensuring we have good access to homes, farms and our local amenities.”

Islands

For the first time under the scheme, Minister Humphreys also announced the ring-fencing of €500,000 to support rural roads on our offshore islands.

This investment will benefit island communities in Galway, Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.

“Having visited many of our offshore islands in recent months, I know that there are many road projects in need of investment.

“This is the first time that the islands have been specifically included in the Local Improvement Scheme, which demonstrates my commitment to enhancing island life,” she said.

Scheme

Since the LIS was reintroduced in 2017, over 3,700 roads have been funded for repair works, impacting over 16,000 landowners and residents.

“I would urge each local authority to use the funding announced today and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible,” Minister Humphreys said.