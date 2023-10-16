Counties Cork and Waterford could see the worst rainfall on Tuesday.

A status orange rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties Cork and Waterford on Tuesday, with a status yellow warning to come into effect across a further 10 counties.

The warning is effective from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

The national forecaster warned that localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide will be possible.

Six southern counties are covered by a status yellow rainfall warning from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday. They are Clare, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Wexford.

Counties in the northwest - Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo - will remain under a status yellow warning from noon on Tuesday until noon Wednesday.