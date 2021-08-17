12 ewe lambs were stolen from an out farm in Co Roscommon in the last two to three weeks.

Twelve brocky ewe lambs (hill cross lambs) were stolen from land in Roscommon during the last three weeks.

The ewes belong to Frankie Reynolds, Cleighren More, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim, and were kept on the out farm.

Reynolds noticed the lambs were missing when he travelled to the out farm in Roscommon before a sale.

"I noticed they were missing when I went to sort lambs for sale," he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"I hadn't noticed before then, as there were 150 lambs in the field and I couldn't be counting them all every day," Reynolds said.

"By getting word out there about them, hopefully we'll hear something," he added.

Five of the missing lambs have red marks on the backs of their necks.

There is a reward offered for any information on the whereabouts of the sheep. Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Frankie Reynolds on 087 690 1519.