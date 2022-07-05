The spring cereal seed availability for next season sees a host of varieties planted for the 2023 season. There are 12 spring barley varieties on the list.
The availabilities are subject to change as they are the percentages planted and still have to be harvested and pass specification requirements.
If you can it’s a good idea to get out and see new varieties or varieties that you are considering growing next season.
Spring barley
Planet - 31%
Geraldine – 31%
SY Amity – 12%
Gangway – 5%
Laureate – 5%
Tungsten – 5%
Rockway - 5%
Skyway – 4%
Gretchen – 2%
Prospect - <1%
Florence - <1%
Mermaid - <1%
Spring wheat
WPB Duncan – 46%
WPB Escape – 33%
Helium – 13%
KWS Fixum – 8%
Spring oats
Husky – 59%
WPB Isabel – 36%
Keely – 5%
SHARING OPTIONS: