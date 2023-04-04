Farmers will be allowed to purchase a maximum of 120 collars for herd health and fertility monitoring.

A maximum quantity of 120 collars, boluses or tags for the purpose of herd health and fertility monitoring will be eligible for TAMS aid.

Herd monitoring equipment was a new addition to the eligible items list on TAMS, falling under the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS), which opened for applications on Tuesday 28 March.

Farmers must select the base station, costed at €2,833 per unit, with the associated choice of either boluses, collars or tags costed at €112.25/unit, up to a maximum of 120.

Terms and conditions

As part of the new TAMS terms and conditions, ‘mobile’ items can be purchased once an application for TAMS aid has been submitted and still be eligible for grant aid.

If the farmer is not successful the first time, the application is rolled on to the next tranche, although there is no guarantee that this will still be a successful application from the Department of Agriculture.

The Irish Farmers Journal has contacted the Department seeking a list of ‘mobile’ items.

The 120-cow limit follows on from the restriction on cow numbers for those seeking new milking equipment, either a new parlour or automatic milking system, under the Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES), which is due to be launched soon.