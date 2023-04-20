The farmhouse at Rathcore, Co Meath, was offered with 17.5ac and was knocked down at €500,000.

A 49ac farm with a derelict farmhouse made close to €13,000/ac at online auction this week. The property at Toberpatrick, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, was sold by Quinn Property.

Bidding opened at €250,000 and a number of bidders then became involved. After the bidding reached €440,000, the auctioneers called a break to take client instructions.

The farm was declared on the market and further bids invited.

After the bidding reached €500,000, two bidders remained active. The hammer eventually fell at €630,000 or €12,857/ac.

The purchaser was a farmer from the north Wexford/south Wicklow area.

Meath auction

A 37ac residential farm at Rathcore, Co Meath, also performed strongly at auction this week, making €925,000.

The property was sold by REA TE Potterton. Lots 1 and 1A - the farmhouse on 17.5ac - sold for €500,000. Lot 2 was 20ac and it made €425,000, which was equal to €21,250/ac.

Roscommon lots

Connaughton Auctioneers offered a farm at Dysert, Co Roscommon, at auction in lots. A parcel of 14.3ac sold for €125,000. A parcel of 7.8ac made €85,000.

Limerick farm

GVM Auctioneers sold a 47.8ac farm at Portboy, Herbertstown, Co Limerick, for €570,000. The property had a farmhouse and yard with sheds.