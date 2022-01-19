This 2011 Massey Ferguson 6495 will be up for grabs.

Hodnett Forde Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Saturday 22 January, on behalf of Michael Hayes.

With 135 lots up for grabs, the auction will begin at 11am in Belgooly, Co Cork (P17 H260), and on the LSL platform.

The lots will include a selection of tractors, tillage machinery, tools and plant equipment.

A 2006 Massey Ferguson 6485 with a front-end loader.

Some of the standout lots include a 2011 Massey Ferguson 6495, a 2006 Massey Ferguson 6485 with a front-end loader and a 2013 JCB Loadall 541-70 Agri Super, all of which are very tidy.

A 2013 JCB Loadall 541-70 Agri Super.

Other lots include a 2008 Manitou 1840 Loadall, a five-furrow Kverneland plough, a 2018 Kuhn six-rotor tedder, a New Holland BR7060 baler, a 30ft tri-axle low loader, a 34ft bale trailer, an 18ft Herron grain trailer and a Cat 312 excavator.

A Cat 312 excavator.

Viewing is on Friday and Saturday morning from 8am. Many of the lots in the sale have no reserve, while commission will be charged at a rate 5% plus VAT up to a maximum fee per lot of €2,000 plus VAT.

Other lots

A 34ft bale trailer.

A New Holland BR7060 round baler.

An 18ft Herron grain trailer.

A 30ft tri-axle low loader.