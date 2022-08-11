Land sales have slowed for the first half of August, as staff in auctioneers’ and solicitors’ offices take their holidays. In one of the final sales before the break, Joseph Coogan Auctioneers sold 25ac at Kyle, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny. The auction was on Friday 5 August at the auctioneer’s sales room at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.
Bidding opened at €200,000, with four bidders then becoming involved. The property went on the market at €320,000 and was knocked down at €362,000, equal to €14,480/ac. The buyer was a local dairy farmer. The land is all in permanent pasture, was reseeded in 2021 and has a natural water supply.
Auction sales will resume in the second half of the month and pick up further into the autumn. The auctions to be held later this month include:
On Thursday 25 August, O’Neill Flanagan will auction circa 45ac at Ballymanus, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, in lots. The property has a farmyard plus a 9,000ft² agricultural/commercial building.
SHARING OPTIONS: