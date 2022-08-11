The farmyard at Knockadawk & Ballyartr in Wexford has good, large sheds and a good sized traditional farmhouse. It will be auctioned by Quinn Property.

Land sales have slowed for the first half of August, as staff in auctioneers’ and solicitors’ offices take their holidays. In one of the final sales before the break, Joseph Coogan Auctioneers sold 25ac at Kyle, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny. The auction was on Friday 5 August at the auctioneer’s sales room at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

Bidding opened at €200,000, with four bidders then becoming involved. The property went on the market at €320,000 and was knocked down at €362,000, equal to €14,480/ac. The buyer was a local dairy farmer. The land is all in permanent pasture, was reseeded in 2021 and has a natural water supply.

Auction sales will resume in the second half of the month and pick up further into the autumn. The auctions to be held later this month include:

On Wednesday 17 August, GVM will sell 40ac at Ballinvreena, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick. This is a roadside, residential farm.

On Thursday 18 August, Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O'Flaherty will sell a farmhouse with farmyard on circa 47.1ac at Ballycannon Kilcock Co Kildare, in lots.

On Wednesday 24 August, Quinn Property will sell 144ac with a farmhouse and outbuildings at Knockadawk and Ballyart, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford. It will be offered in lots.

On Thursday 25 August, O’Neill Flanagan will auction circa 45ac at Ballymanus, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, in lots. The property has a farmyard plus a 9,000ft² agricultural/commercial building.