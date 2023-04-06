IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey warned Government TDs that doing nothing to support sheep farmers in crisis could have implications come the next election. \ Claire Nash

A 64c/kg lag in sheep prices behind 2022’s levels has “wiped off” €9m in sheep farmer incomes so far this year, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Kevin Comiskey.

2023’s prices are returning €14 per lamb less than the same period last year, when Teagasc figures showed margins plummeting 80% to just €7/ewe - even when accounting for a €10/head Sheep Welfare Scheme payment.

The IFA has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to intervene with supports, as it says sector loses are approaching €1m per week relative to 2022.

“Since this crisis was brought to his attention, sheep farmers have lost a further €9m from their incomes and we still haven’t had any commitment from him to provide the supports that are critical for the survival of the sector,” Comiskey stated.

He called on Government to push sheep payments to €30/ewe, with separate direct payments to be introduced for store lamb finishers.

Policymakers must show the work they have been maintaining was carried out on looking into support options, the sheep chair said.

Comiskey concluded by warning that there will be “no hiding place for Government TDs” from sheep farmers in their constituencies if the sector’s crisis is not resolved.

