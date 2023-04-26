The HiSpec PD-20 is equipped with Hardox steel sides and floor.

One of Ireland’s largest construction and quarrying events took place on Friday and Saturday, 21 and 22 April, when over 6,171 visitor’s descended on Molloy’s Quarry, Tullamore, Co Offaly, to attend the sixth rendition of the biennial Construction and Quarrying Machinery Show (CQMS).

With a combined approximate worth of €140m, a broad selection of equipment – from stone crushers and screeners to wash plants, dozers, dump trucks and excavators, etc – were displayed by over 140 trade stands over the two-day event.

Below, we look at some of the more agri-oriented highlights.

1. HiSpec PD20 push-off dumper debut

Exhibiting at the event for the first time was the Co Carlow-based manufacturer, HiSpec Engineering. After three years of development and testing, the firm showcased its latest PD push-off, 20t dump trailer.

While the PD20 is a new product to the HiSpec range, its push-off concept isn’t. It uses the same push-off principle already used in the Kompactor trailer range.

Not only does this include a three-stage hydraulic ram to move the trailer headboard, but a separate three-stage ram to move the floor too.

The reason for the combined movement of the floor and headboard is so that forces are more evenly distributed.

Standard features of the PD20 include an 8mm Hardox floor, 6mm Hardox sides, hydraulic drawbar suspension, parabolic axle suspension, air over hydraulic brakes (420mm x 180mm shoes) and 525/65 R20.5 tyres.

A steering axle, weigh cells and up-and-over cover options can be specified. The PD20 has a starting list price of €38,000 plus VAT.

2. Wilson low-loaders make first show appearance

Also new to this year’s event was Wilson Engineering, which kicked off the show scene with its new line of high-specification low-loaders. The company, well known for its bale chasers and build quality, showcased for the first time two of its premium low-loaders.

The Wilson range of bespoke low-loaders tends to span from 27ft and 6in to 36ft.

According to Wilson, the range has been designed with strength in mind, specifically for the specialised plant and construction user. Sizes ranges from 27ft and 6in to 36ft.

The models on display included a 29ft tri-axle and 32ft quad-axle option. Although trailers are bespoke-built, a high level of specification is offered at standard.

This includes a fully welded chassis, 6mm chequer-plate floor with 65mm timber sections, 10-stud HOS high-speed commercial axles, 245/70 R19.5 J-rated wheels and tyres, outriggers with marker lights and boards, and all grease points piped to a central bank.

According to Adam Wilson, optional equipment commonly specified includes positive steering front and rear axles, hydraulic support legs for added strength and stability unloading, lockable storage boxes, adjustable sliding ramps, extra-long ramps or cheese wedge ramps, which can quickly transform the beavertail into a flatbed for further versatility.

Tri-axle models start at €35,000 plus VAT.

3. Fransgard surface grader

Irish Fransgard importer Philip Traynor from Co Waterford showcased a selection of Güttler and Fransgard products at the event, one of which was the GT-275 DKH 2.75m surface grader from Fransgard.

The Fransgard GT-275 DKH 2.75m would prove an ideal solution for farm roadways.

With stringent new rules around the prevention of direct runoff from farm roadways to watercourses, equipment like this road grader will inevitably grow in popularity. It has the ability to level, grade and repair roads and tracks.

Based in Denmark, Fransgard offers an extensive lineup of models, varying in spec, size and budget.

These machines can introduce or alter the surface camber, which in turn will affect the way in which water runs off the surface.

The 2.75m model displayed featured three-point suspension, where the horizontal angle is set between 0° and 20° via the ram on the headstock. A hydraulic turntable allows the grader to be rotated through 244° to suit all situations.

As standard, the grader is equipped with a Hardox blade and guide wheels.

While spec and working width options vary, pricing for the GT-275 DKH ranges from €5,500 up to €11,000 plus VAT.

4. First Develon machines arrive in Ireland

Earlier this year, construction equipment brand, Doosan was renamed Develon, just 18 months after it was acquired by Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The DX27-7 2.8t mini digger is one of the first machines bearing the new Develon branding to arrive in Ireland.

The name was chosen as a contraction of the words ‘develop’ and ‘onwards’.

EMS (Embankment Machinery Sales), based in Naas, Co Kildare, presented the first of the Develon branded machines to arrive in Ireland at CQMS.

These machines included the DX27-7 2.8t and DX50Z-7 5.4t mini-excavators, alongside the latest DX85R-7 8t reduced tail swing (RTS) model.

Responsible for the provinces of Leinster, Munster and Connacht, EMS also showcased a range of Doosan/Develon wheeled and tracked machines from 14t to 100t. A range of machines from its Mecalac and Gehl brands were also displayed.

5. New skid steer on the block

Irish importers of the Belgium-built Sunward equipment range, Rushall Plant Services, based in Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois, showcased the first of the company’s skid steer loaders to arrive in Ireland.

The Sunward SWL-3230 is fitted with a 75hp Kubota engine and offers a 1,100kg lift capacity.

Although best known for its extensive excavator range, Sunward offers four skid steer models – three of which are wheeled machines and one tracked option.

The SWL-3230 sits in the middle of the wheeled options.

It offers a 1,100kg lift capacity to a maximum lift height of 2.395m, and an operating weight of 3,500kg. The SWL-3230 has a bucket breakout force of 2,480kg.

Under the bonnet is a Stage-V 75hp Kubota engine, coupled with a closed hydrostatic drive system, and a KYB hydraulic pump capable of 86l/min in its standard form or 131l/min as a high-flow option. Pilot controls are offered as standard.

The SWL-3230 has a price tag of €41,000 plus VAT.