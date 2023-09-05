Coolnaslee Nice Girl sired by Goldstar Hugo2 sold at 9,000gns and was purchased by A. Young, Castlederg, Co Tyrone. \ Alfie Shaw

The Coolnaslee Herd prefix is one of the most famous in Charolais circles in both Northern Ireland and across the water.

Gilbert Crawford established his Coolnaslee herd over 30 years ago and took great fun and enjoyment out of breeding his beloved Charolais.

I remember Gilbert from a young age attending sales and summer shows. He had a trademark white sun hat and a stick, which accompanied him to events and his large character stood out at Charolais show and sale rings.

He was a true gentlemen who always had a word for both old and young breeders and the quality of cattle at his sale was a testament to the work that went into the herd and the genetics purchased over the years.

Coolnaslee Oona was knocked down to Claire Ferris at 10,500gns. \ Alfie Shaw

In a few words before the sale started, Jonathan Crawford paid tribute to his late father who lived for the breed over the last 30 years.

Jonathan also paid tribute to two important stockmen, Andy Patterson and Stuart Wilson, who looked after the cattle at Coolnaslee, with Stuart driving the herd''s progress over the last number of years.

He told the story about his father bringing bulls to Perth and Stirling bull sales every year.

Topping the Coolnaslee Charolais dispersal at 15,000gns was the in-calf heifer, Coolnaslee Rita, sired by Carwood Nico, who was purchased up by Claire Ferris. \ Alfie Shaw

When the bull was coming close to being sold in the ring, the auctioneer would look down at Gilbert and ask him was he happy with the price.

Gilbert would shout back up to the auctioneer, “We’re a selling house, sell away, sell away”.

That same ethos came through at the sale in Ballymena as 100% of the animals sold on the day.

Scottish auctioneer Raymond Kennedy was in his element as the bids came in fast and hard from both online and ringside bidders.

Topping the sale at 15,000 guineas (gns) was the July 2020-born heifer, Coolnaslee Rita. Sired by the homebred bull, Coolnaslee Nico, the dam traces back to Balbithan Gilly. There was fierce competition for Rita, with the successful purchaser being well-known vet Claire Ferris from Millisle, Co Down.

Chasing this at 11,000gns was a maiden heifer snapped up by Cecil and Neil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone. This much admired January 2022-born heifer is sired by Dundas Einstein and out of a Goldstar Hugo2 sired dam.

Cecil and Neill McIlwaine paid 11,000gns to secure Coolnaslee Trudy at the Coolnaslee dispersal sale. \ Alfie Shaw

Coolnaslee Oona also caught the eye of Claire Ferris, who secured a number of females in the sale for her Damview Herd. This young Newhouse Bigal daughter was knocked down at 10,500 guineas.

A Castlederg farmer forked out 9,000gns for Coolnaslee Nice Girl, accompanied by her heifer calf sired by Coolnaslee Pingpong.

Impressive

Visitors were impressed with the calves at foot in the sale, with a number of older calves sold separately. These included Coolnaslee Tycoon who realised 8,200gns.

This eight-month-old son of Coolnaslee Pingpong joins the herd of V McErlaine, Armoy, Co Antrim.

The entire catalogue met with spirited bidding resulting in a 100% clearance to level at £5,224 (€6,145) one of the highest averages ever achieved at a dispersal sale in Northern Ireland.