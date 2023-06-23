Eighty percent of Ireland's total organic agricultural area is under pastures and meadows. / Donal O' Leary

Organic agricultural production has expanded from 14.7m ha in 2020 to 15.9m ha in 2021, which is the equivalent of 9.9% of the total utilised agricultural area in the EU, Eurostat data shows.

Between 2012 and 2021, the area used for organic farming increased in almost all EU countries. The area almost quadrupled in Portugal, with a 283% increase, and Croatia, which saw a 282% increase. These countries have shown the sharpest rates of increase within the EU.

Land farmed organically also grew rapidly in France, with a 169% increase, and the figure more than doubled in Hungary, which saw a 125% increase in the area used for organic farming.

Countries which saw the highest shares of organic farming areas within total utilised agricultural area were in Austria, with 26% in 2020, Estonia, with 23% in 2021 and Sweden with 20% in 2021.

By contrast, the share of organic farming was below 5% in six EU countries in 2021. This included Ireland, which holds the third-lowest percentage of agricultural area under organic farming within the EU, coming in just above Bulgaria and Malta.

In 2012, Ireland had 52,793ha of farmland designated for organic farming. In 2021, Ireland has organic acreage totaling 86,868ha.

Organic production

There is significant variation in the focus of organic production across EU countries.

The agricultural production area is divided into three main types:

Arable land crops, such as cereals, root crops, fresh vegetables, green fodder, and industrial crops.

Permanent grassland, such as pastures and meadows.

Permanent crops, such as fruit trees and berries, olive groves and vineyards.

In 2021, Sweden had the highest share of organic cereal production among European Union countries, accounting for 6.2% of the total cereals produced.

Estonia followed with 5.5%, and Finland with 4.4%. These three countries had the highest percentages of organic cereal production.

When it comes to organic fresh vegetable production, Sweden also took the lead among EU countries, with a share of 17.7% of the total vegetable production. Germany had the second-largest share at 11.2%, followed by the Netherlands at 5.4%.

Finland, Denmark, and Poland had organic arable crops as the dominant type of organic agricultural area, with percentages of 99.1%, 83.1%, and 78.6% respectively.

In contrast, Ireland had organic pastures and meadows covering around 80% of its total organic agricultural area. Ireland contributed less than 1% of cereals for organic production.

Ireland fell in the middle of the group for organic fruit and vegetable production, totaling just under 4% of all organic fruit and vegetables produced in the EU in 2021.

Organic animal production

In 2021, there was an increase in the number of cattle, sheep, and goats being reared using organic methods. Out of the total cattle population of 75.7 million in the EU, approximately five million cattle, or 6.6%, were being reared organically.

Greece had the highest share of organic dairy cows at 23%, followed by Austria at 22% and Sweden at 19%.

In relation to pigs, France and Denmark had the highest shares at 3.8% and 3.7% respectively.

In Latvia and Austria, around 36% of sheep and goats were raised using organic farming methods.