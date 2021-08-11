Dean McAuley and his dog Jan, with the dramatic MacGillycuddy's Reeks as the backdrop, competing in the 2021 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, at Killalee, Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

The Irish National Sheepdog trials took place in Killalee, Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry, from Thursday 5 to Saturday 7 August.

Chair of the local committee of the Irish National Sheepdog Trials Tom O’Sullivan branded the day a great success.

“As local chairman of an exceptional local committee, I was very proud ot bring this even to Kerry for the first time. We have been inundated with kind works about the event over the three days.

“It was an added bonus to get on the Irish team. The community spirit we witnessed in preparation for the event was outstanding.”

The sheep, for day one and three of the competition, were owned by Jim Dennehy of the Gap of Dunloe, while the sheep for day two were supplied by Con Healy of Millstreet. Both flocks were exceptionally presented and a testament to their owners, O’Sullivan said.

Results

The winners over the three days for the Brace Championship were:

1st: Dean McAuley with dogs Jan and Joe.

2nd: John Maginn with dogs Kate and Lad.

Young handler: Peter Óg and Tip.

International Sheepdog Trials

The Irish team travelling to Aberystwyth next month are as follows:

1st: Peter Morgan and Mosse.

2nd: Champion Dean McAuley and Joe.

3rd: Michael Healy and Bill.

4th: Eugene Mclaughlin and Dot.

5th: Caolan Byrne and Jack.

6th: James McLaughlin and Prince.

7th: Toddy Lambe and Bruce.

8th: Allistair Lyttle and Tim.

9th: Sammy Long and Lad.

10th: Tom O Sullivan and North Hill Tess.

11th: Brendan Marley and Mot.

12th: James P McGee and Nan.

13th: Seamus Gallagher and Iona.

14th: Philip McLaughlin and Jill.

15th: Seamus O Kane and Moss.

Reserve: Martin Feeney and Bob.