The Irish National Sheepdog trials took place in Killalee, Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry, from Thursday 5 to Saturday 7 August.
Chair of the local committee of the Irish National Sheepdog Trials Tom O’Sullivan branded the day a great success.
“As local chairman of an exceptional local committee, I was very proud ot bring this even to Kerry for the first time. We have been inundated with kind works about the event over the three days.
“It was an added bonus to get on the Irish team. The community spirit we witnessed in preparation for the event was outstanding.”
The sheep, for day one and three of the competition, were owned by Jim Dennehy of the Gap of Dunloe, while the sheep for day two were supplied by Con Healy of Millstreet. Both flocks were exceptionally presented and a testament to their owners, O’Sullivan said.
Results
The winners over the three days for the Brace Championship were:
International Sheepdog Trials
The Irish team travelling to Aberystwyth next month are as follows:
