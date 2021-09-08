There will be 150 lots on offer at Michael Doyle Auctions’ regular online machinery auction on Thursday 16 September.
The auction starts from 7pm on the MartEye app. Some standout lots include a one-owner 2011 New Holland T6030 with 6,600 hours, a 2005 New Holland TS115 with 8,000 hours, a 2008 Manitou telehandler and a very tidy McHale C460 straw blower. It is also set to feature a tidy Keenan diet feeder and a selection of tankers and dung spreaders.
Commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001.
