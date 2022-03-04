IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that he thinks the “message is getting out there” to dog owners on how dangerous their pets can be. / Ramona Farrelly

Some 158 dog attacks on livestock were reported to gardaí in 2021 and logged under 'dog offences' or 'offences against animals'.

However, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said this figure does not represent the “numerous that go unreported as farmers feel nothing will be done”.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Friday, Comiskey said that he has recently heard from farmers who caught dogs “in the act” of worrying livestock, only for these dogs to be “handed back to their owners” by authorities.

Licenses

Gardaí also confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that they “initiated” 115 proceedings against dog owners in relation to dog licenses in 2021.

All dog owners in Ireland must hold a dog license under Government legislation. However, Comiskey said there is “little done” to address the fact that many do not do so.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, local authorities have responsibility for operating and managing dog control and licensing services in their administrative areas.

Gardaí said that the inspection of dog licenses is primarily a function of dog wardens employed by the local authority.

However, the IFA sheep chair described how a dog warden recently told him that they have “no power on licenses”.

Meeting

Comiskey said he has called for a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys following their recent commitment to examine increasing the fine for the owners of dogs which worry or attack livestock. The fine currently stands at €2,500.

Despite ongoing dog attacks on livestock in recent weeks, the IFA sheep chair said that he thinks the “message is getting out there” to dog owners on how dangerous their pets can be.

