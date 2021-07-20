Trueman Rosanna who sold for the top price of £16,000. \ Alfie Shaw

The Trueman and Lynderg Limousin herds held an online sale on the Pedigree Sales Auction platform over the weekend, with prices reaching as high as £16,000.

Beginning on Thursday, bidding for the first lot closed after midday on Saturday, with the entire sale complete by that evening.

The Savage family of the Trueman herd in Northern Ireland are no strangers to this system, having also hosted a sale on the platform in 2020.

Star-studded pedigree

While this year’s sale average was slightly back on that of last year’s, nine maiden heifers from the herd still sold for an impressive average of over £6,700.

This was led with a call of £16,000 for the maiden heifer Trueman Rosanna.

Born in April 2020, the young heifer comes with a star-studded pedigree, having been sired by the 20,000gns Telfer’s Munster and out of Trueman Indie, a full sister to the well-known Trueman Idol.

Described as one of the best heifers offered for sale from the herd, she was the choice of Co Laois-based Gearoid Kennedy for his Coolrain Limousin herd.

High demand

Next best of the Trueman offering was a £7,200 call for Trueman Rumba. This Ampertaine Magnum daughter is out of the homebred Trueman Honey, making her a maternal sister to the Carlisle champion Trueman Mozart, who sold for 15,000gns.

This 12-month-old heifer proved in high demand, with a number of interested parties bidding until the clock ran out and Seamus Keady from Co Galway was announced the winner.

Lynderg Renee which sold for £7,600. \ Alfie Shaw

Also heading south of the border was Trueman Roxy. Sired by aforementioned Telfer’s Munster, she is out Trueman Layla.

This line is steeped in success, with a full sister to the grandmother of Roxy breeding the 140,000gns record-priced male Limousin Trueman Jagger. Successful bidder here was the Big Red Limousin herd of Donal Bryne based in Co Mayo.

Lynderg lots

This year, alongside the Trueman offering, was a group of animals from the Lynderg herd of Jim and Joseph Quail.

Securing top price of this offering was Lynderg Renee at £7,600. This nine-month-old heifer is a daughter of former male champion at both Balmoral and the Highland Show, Lynderg Hero.

The dam of Renee is French-bred on both sides, with her sire Ludo and dam Sabine. Securing the stylish young heifer was Co Down breeder Trevor Shields, who secured the Trueman sale topper at last year’s sale.

Next best at a price of £6,400 was Lynderg Ruby. This January 2020-born heifer was sired by French bull Ocean, who was champion at Balmoral show in 2000.

Her dam’s side also features French breeding and goes back to the brood cow Orelie. This young heifer also stays in the Mourne county, with successful bidder being Padraig McCourt.

Overall, all six maiden heifers from the Lynderg herd sold to average £4,350, with four of the five in-calf on offer finding new homes to average £4,800.

Bulls on offer

Both herds also offered a bull each for sale, with both selling for £5,000 or more.

Top of these was a call of £5,600 for Lynderg Rembrant. This yearling bull is a son of the previously mentioned Lynderg Hero, with his dam being the homebred Lynderg Galmira. Securing Rembrant was Ryan McPolin, Co Down.

The sale also featured a number of embryo lots and an in-calf recipient from the Trueman herd.

The in-calf recipient proved in high demand, selling for a massive £3,600. This black Limousin is carrying a calf by Mas Du Clo out of Trueman Marianne.

This line is well used to success, with Marianne a full sister to Balmoral interbreed champion Trueman Noreen.

The embryos averaged nearly £670 per egg.