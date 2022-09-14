200 bags of grass seed was stolen from the farmer's premises.

Some €16,000 worth of Agritech grass seed was stolen from a farmyard near Hill of Down, Kinnegad, Co Meath, over the weekend.

Over 200 bags of grass seed branded Tipperary Grass were taken in a theft which has been described as “very unusual”.

Brian O’Slatarra, managing director of Agritech, which is head-quartered outside Nenagh, Co Tipperary, has said that grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number and, consequently, gardaí are aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag.

The Puckane native is urging farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.

’Unusual’ theft

Furthermore, Agritech is offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of this seed.

O’Slatarra told the Irish Farmers Journal that there were three or four mixtures of species within the amount stolen.

“It’s a most unusual one, never in 40 years have we seen anything like this,” he said.

O’Slatarra also said that whoever stole the grass seed had to handball the 200 bags over a four-foot wall. “That’s not an easy thing to do,” he added.

Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation has been launched and that the matter is being handled by Trim Garda Station.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the station on 046-948 1540.