The deadline for submitting 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications is approaching fast. All applications must be submitted by midnight on Monday 16 May 2022.

Levels of activity have jumped majorly, as expected in the last week, with 23,717 applications submitted online, bringing the total number to 106,921 as of Tuesday evening.

There will be a similar number submitted before the closing date, which also marks the date of application for numerous schemes such as the Tillage Incentive Measure, with BPS applications also required under practically every agricultural or environmental scheme.

The Department of Agriculture is reminding applicants to tick the Areas of Natural Constraint box on the opening page of the application to apply for the 2022 scheme.

Farmers can easily check back on their application and this will be stated on the front page of the application summary.

If you have forgotten to tick the box, it can be done via the BPS amendment option.

The Department’s Direct Payment’s helpdesk (057-867 4422) began extended opening hours this week and this will continue as follows;

Between 9.15am and 9pm from Monday 9 May to Friday 13 May.

Between 9.30am and 5pm on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May.

Between 9.15 am and 12 midnight on Monday 16 May.