Michael Doyle Auctions will host its regular online machinery auction this evening, Thursday 8 July.
With 160 lots up for grabs, the auction will begin at 7pm on the LSL Livestock Live App.
Lots include a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.
Some of the standout lots include a 2014 Manitou telehandler (6m reach) with 4,500 hours; a one-owner 1996 Massey Ferguson 390T (4WD) with a Tanco front-end loader with 7,000 hours; a 1994 Ford 7740 with 11,000 hours; a Class Senator 70 combine; a John Deere 1174S combine; and a New Holland FX450 self-propelled forager.
SHARING OPTIONS: