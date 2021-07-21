The solar farms will span across 650ac.

Two proposed Irish solar farm developments have secured €160m to finance the projects. With a total installed capacity of 282 megawatts, the developments are located in Wexford and Meath.

Rosspile solar PV plant will be located on a 345ac site, located near the village of Foulksmills in the Wexford. This is the highest-yielding area of the country for solar interception.

The Gillinstown solar PV plant with the same capacity will be located on a 303ac site near the village of Duleek, Meath.

Support

Both Solar PV projects were successful participants in first competitive Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 1) auction run by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications in 2020.

The RESS auctions have been designed to promote investment in renewable energy and deliver on Ireland’s 70% renewable electricity target by 2030. Successful participants have secure ongoing support of 15 years.

Technology

Both projects will utilise high-capacity bifacial modules on fixed-tilt support structures for optimised land use and efficiency.

Work on the grid connection infrastructure has already commenced and solar PV construction is expected to be completed in July 2022 for Rosspile and October 2022 for Gillinstown.

The projects are being develop by Highfield Solar Limited, a joint venture between German company ib vogt, Irish company Highfield Energy and UK company Aura Power.