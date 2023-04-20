The EPA is providing funding for climate research. \ Philip Doyle

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced funding of €16m for new environmental and climate research projects.

Researchers and scientists are now invited to put forward research proposals which focus on areas including nature-based climate solutions, Irish climate science, climate change adaption and the use of data and digitalisation for environmental protection.

Projects relating to agriculture and climate are eligible to apply.

Interested parties have until 1 June 2023 to apply and funding awards will be announced in November or December of this year, the EPA has confirmed.

It is seeking researchers who will work closely with policy makers and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the funded research is impactful and effectively informs environmental policy in Ireland.

Announcing the funding call, director of the EPA office of evidence and assessment Dr Eimear Cotter said scientific research and innovation has an “increasingly important role in informing how governments and society can respond to the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

“Today’s EPA research call will address knowledge gaps, both current and future, and ultimately will provide robust evidence to support the implementation of effective environmental policies in Ireland,” she added.

The EPA research programme is a Government of Ireland initiative funded by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Under this year’s call, the EPA will partner with the Geological Survey Ireland, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Met Éireann to co-fund projects.

Under its 2022 research call, the EPA announced €10.7m of research funding for 42 projects.

To apply for EPA funding, parties must be registered on the EPA’s online grant application and project management system. Research proposals must be submitted in response to one of the themes or topics included in the call descriptions.

More information is available on the EPA website.

