Hennessy Auctioneers hosted its November online machinery auction on Saturday 20 November on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.

Out of the 446 lots booked and onsite at the old mart in Portlaoise, a clearance rate of 85% was obtained. A total of 605 registered bidders tuned in to the auction. Of the 20 tractors entered, 15 sold under the gavel.

This 2WD Ford 5000 sold at €8,000.

Ciaran Hennessy of the Laois-based auctioneering firm said: “There has been notable interest in modern classic-type tractors, with a very clean 1988 John Deere 3350 selling at €17,000.

“There were 15 individuals bidding on this tractor, including overseas interest.”

This 2WD John Deere 3140 sold at €7,900.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission.

This 2007 Landini Landpower 135 sold for €21,100.

Commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Other prices not pictured included a 2,600 gallon Conor slurry tanker which sold for €7,600, a Fleming 5ft sheargrab which sold for €2,500 and an Ifor Williams tipping trailer which sold for €4,400.

This 2004 New Holland TS115 sold at €20,000.

Hennessy’s next and final auction of the year is scheduled for Saturday 18 December.