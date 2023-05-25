The 28ac at Charlestown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

A 28ac block of land on the outskirts of Mullingar town is going for auction.

It’s located at Charlestown and will be offered at auction by Murtagh Bros.

The land is approximately 500m from the edge of the town on the R390 road to Athlone.

It has frontage on this road and also on a local public road, the L1137. The land is in permanent pasture.

This is an online auction that will take place on Thursday 15 June on the LSL platform. The guide price is €500,000 equal to €17,857/ac.

Cork parcel

A 17.38ac parcel of land is on the market in east Cork.

The property is at Woodstock, Carrigtwohill, and is for sale by private treaty from Hegarty Properties. The guide price is €210,000 or €12,080/ac.

The c17ac at Woodstock, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

The land is well located in an intensive farming area where there is a lot of dairying.

It is approximately 4km from Midleton and 11km from Cork city centre.

The land is laid out in five main divisions and has two access points from a local road.

“It’s a scenic location overlooking Cobh, Crosshaven and Whitegate,” auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty said.

“The land is currently under grass, but it was previously used for tillage and is very fertile.”

Galway land

Martin Tyrrell Auctioneers has 44ac of land for sale at Kilaphrasogue, near Milltown, Co Galway. There are farm buildings on the land.

The land is located between Tuam and Milltown in a good farming area. It is fenced and has water supply.

“It has good depth of soil and is laid out in a number of divisions,” auctioneer Martin Tyrrell said. He is guiding the land at in the region of €10,000/ac.