Minister Charlie McConalogue and minister of State Pippa Hackett at the CAP meeting in Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.

Fifteen per cent of farmers won’t receive an eco-scheme payment under the new CAP, the Department of Agriculture is predicting.

Eco schemes will form a key part of the new CAP, with 25% of the current BPS fund going to them.

Farmers who fulfil at least two of the qualifying criteria will share €296.5m a year.

Previously, the Department of Agriculture modelled the payment at €64/ha, assuming all farmers would qualify.

It’s likely that many of the farmers who miss out are already losing out in CAP reform through CRISS (front-loading) and convergence

Land without entitlements, mostly newly eligible land previously classified as ineligible scrub, is included.

Now, the Department is saying that “the planned payment rate per hectare is €74 per annum, which is based on the assumption that 85% of eligible farmers avail of the scheme”.

It’s likely that many of the farmers who miss out are already losing out in CAP reform through CRISS (front-loading) and convergence.

There are only five qualifying criteria proposed to date by the Department and there has been constant criticism that the measures are too restrictive for dairy and tillage farmers, in particular. Minister McConalogue has undertaken to look for further qualifying measures.

One complicating factor is that if a measure is used for eco schemes in Pillar I, it cannot be used as an option for either of the Pillar II agri-environmental schemes.

The maximum rate of payment per hectare will be €126/ha. Half of farmers would have to miss out for that payment to occur, which would make eco schemes deeply unpopular.