Some €180,000 has been made available for projects on reducing Ireland’s food waste by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The Minister is seeking ideas for such initiatives under the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Farmers and other agri-food stakeholders are encouraged to apply to the fund with proposals designed to reduce food waste generated by food businesses, retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers or suppliers in rural areas.

Research

Minister McConalogue said: “Recent research has found that reducing food waste is now recognised as the number one most effective solution for reversing global warming from a list of 100 solutions.”

He said the fact that Ireland generates over 1m tonnes of food waste each year has to change.

“While helping to address the food waste issue, this call for proposals will also help to address the Rural Innovation and Development Fund’s overall objective to energise the rural economy by encouraging innovative job creation and sustainable enterprise development.”

The maximum amount that will be paid to any of the food waste reduction projects proposed is €60,000 (excluding VAT) and all funding will be awarded on a competitive basis.

The deadline for submission of applications under the funding scheme is 8 April 2022.

Further information along with an application form is available here.

