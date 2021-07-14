This one-owner 1996 Massey Ferguson 390T (4WD), fitted with a Tanco front-end loader with 7,000 hours sold for €19,000 (no VAT).

Michael Doyle Auctions held its regular online machinery auction on Thursday 8 July on the MartEye platform, with a clearance rate of 80% for 160 lots being achieved on the night.

With over 300 people registered to bid, auctioneer Michael Doyle said he was very happy with how the auction tranpired.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after Thursday’s auction, Doyle explained: “There is a great demand out there for clean, used machinery, which was once again demonstrated in Thursday’s auction.

“Online bidding is continuing to revolutionise farm machinery auctions. At least 75% of the lots sold are now regularly being bought up by bidders over 150 miles away.”

The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items that were sold above €1,000.

Some sample prices not pictured included a 1996 International 885XL which was sold for €6,000 (no VAT), a JCB 903 mini digger which was sold for €8,500 (no VAT) and a 60x30x14ft shed (steel only) which was sold for €3,500.

This 2014 Manitou telehandler (6m reach) with 4,500 hours was sold for €25,000 plus VAT.

This 1994 Ford 7740 with 11,000 hours was sold for €13,000 (no VAT).

This Hitachi EX25 mini digger was sold for €8,500 (no VAT).

This Massey Ferguson 50B went unsold at €4,500.

This Keenan diet feeder was sold for €1,000 (no VAT).