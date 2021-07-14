Michael Doyle Auctions held its regular online machinery auction on Thursday 8 July on the MartEye platform, with a clearance rate of 80% for 160 lots being achieved on the night.
With over 300 people registered to bid, auctioneer Michael Doyle said he was very happy with how the auction tranpired.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after Thursday’s auction, Doyle explained: “There is a great demand out there for clean, used machinery, which was once again demonstrated in Thursday’s auction.
“Online bidding is continuing to revolutionise farm machinery auctions. At least 75% of the lots sold are now regularly being bought up by bidders over 150 miles away.”
The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.
Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items that were sold above €1,000.
Some sample prices not pictured included a 1996 International 885XL which was sold for €6,000 (no VAT), a JCB 903 mini digger which was sold for €8,500 (no VAT) and a 60x30x14ft shed (steel only) which was sold for €3,500.
