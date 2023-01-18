The final figure of applications submitted to the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) by the 9 January closing date was recorded at 19,165 farmers.

The figure was reported by Fran Morrin, Department of Agriculture at Tuesday night’s CAP information meeting held in Ballina, Mayo by the Irish Farmers Journal in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and AIB.

Morrin told farmers that scheme welcome letters and a copy of the scheme action book for recording details on relevant actions will be shortly circulated to farmers.

Applicants who selected the scanning option will also receive correspondence offering those that normally scan in January the opportunity to change their action for year one of the scheme.

Farmers affected by this can also opt to complete the genotyped ram action in Year 1, whereby they must purchase a genotyped ram.

As reported in recent weeks this is being carried out to transition to the scheme year changing from a 12-month period running from February to a 12-month calendar period.

The scheme, which replaces the Sheep Welfare Scheme, under the CAP strategic plan 2023-2027 begins on 1 February 2023, with year 1 running until 31 December 2023. The four subsequent years will run for the full calendar year.

The Department says that this will make administration of the scheme much more straightforward and will bring more benefits than sticking with the current model.

Genotyped ram action

To recap on the genotyped ram action, if you are farming a lowland flock, the ram must be rated as four or five star on the Replacement or Terminal Index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase, and also be classified as type one, two or three for scrapie.

No type four or five scrapie genotyped rams will qualify.

For hill flocks wishing to purchase a hill breed ram, the ram only needs to be DNA sire verified by Sheep Ireland and be a type one, two or three for scrapie at the time of purchase.

Alternatively, hill flock participants may purchase a four or five star ram rated on the Replacement or Terminal Index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase, and be a type one, two or three for scrapie. Again, no type four or five scrapie genotyped rams will qualify.