The tractor had only one owner from new and clocked up just 3,200 hours in 19 years.

A price of £67,200 (€80,151) including commission was paid for an immaculate 2003-registered Fiat New Holland 110-90 at a machinery auction held last Saturday in Draperstown outside Magherafelt, Co Derry.

The tractor is believed to have been sold locally to the Fulton family , not far from where its understood the tractor was sold new.

This one-of-a-kind one-owner example was presented with 3,200 hours on the clock and still shod on its original Goodyear tyres. The tractor was included as part of a clearance sale on behalf of the late Alexander Kyle Machinery held by SRM Auctions and Lettings Ltd in conjunction with Beattie Machinery Sales’ collective machinery auction.

Bidders were able to bid ringside as well as online via MartEye.

Production of the 90 series spanned from 1986 until 2003

The 110-90 was produced in the blue Ford New Holland livery in the latter years of production following Fiat’s 80% acquisition of Ford. Both brands later merged to form New Holland and so the Fiat Terracotta livery was soon phased out. Production of the 90 series spanned from 1986 until 2003.

The 180-90 was the flagship tractor at the time but was quite uncommon. The F series was introduced in 1990 and overlapped with the 90 series until F series production ceased in 1996.

Earlier 90 series tractors were known for rusting around the cab area as they weren’t galvanised which was said to have been addressed from 1990 on.

It’s believed that in 2003 a new 110-90 would have set you back in the region of €40,000 plus VAT

Under the bonnet of the 110-90 tractors is a 5.9l six-cylinder Fiat engine producing 110hp.

Not many remained standard, given the engine’s suitability for turbo treatment; figures in the region of 160hp weren’t unheard of.

It’s believed that in 2003 a new 110-90 would have set you back in the region of €40,000 plus VAT.