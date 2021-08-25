This 1949 Field Marshall sold for £17,490 (€20,436) plus VAT and commission.

Cheffins' Harrogate vintage sale took place on Saturday 21 August at the Great Yorkshire Showgrounds. A total of over 600 lots were up for grabs, 100 of which were vintage and classic tractors.

On these 100 lots, a clearance rate of 80% was achieved. The sale is reported to have grossed over £420,000 (€490,763).

All sale prices below are subject to 20% VAT (UK rate) and commission on tractors was charged at 6% plus VAT.

The star lot of the auction was a 1949 Field Marshall which sold for £17,490 (€20,436) plus VAT and commission. This machine is a series two contractors model, with only two previous owners.

Next up in the price stakes was a 1993 John Deere 2650 4wd which sold for £15,105 (€17,702) plus VAT and commission.

Classic Fords featured strongly amongst the top prices paid, with a 1988 Ford 6610 Super Q selling for £14,840 (€17,340) plus VAT and commission, while a Ford 6640 SLE made £14,620 (€17,083) plus VAT and commission.

A fully-restored 1969 Ford 5000 went under the hammer at £14,300 (€16,709) plus VAT and commission.

Other items that went under the hammer included stationary engines, implements and vintage collectables and spares. Cheffins' next vintage sale will take place on 23 October at its sales grounds at Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT.