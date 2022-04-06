This 1963 Doe Triple-D tandem tractor which had undergone a recent restoration sold for £54,000 (€64,705) plus commission and VAT.

Cheffins Auctioneers hosted a hybrid online and on-site sale of over 80 classic and vintage tractors on Saturday 2 April at Mullaghbawn, Newry, Northern Ireland. The tractors were sold on behalf of collector Aidan Strain.

Cheffins director Oliver Godfrey told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The Aidan Strain sale was extremely well attended, with over 400 registered buyers coming along on the day and an additional 250 registered online. Buyers came from all over Ireland and the UK.

“The collection created huge amounts of interest in the lead-up, and we saw some extraordinary prices paid for the tractors on offer. This was one of the largest single vendor collections to come available in Northern Ireland in decades and we offered some of the best-quality examples of Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals.”

The 81-tractor strong collection was begun by Aidan in the 1990s, with a focus on Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals. The collection was largely based on tractors from the 1960s and 1970s which were used during Aidan’s childhood. All lots were subject to 6% commission plus VAT.

Top price on the day was secured for a 1963 Doe Triple-D tandem tractor which had undergone a recent restoration. It sold for £54,000 (€64,705) plus commission and VAT. Next up, a David Brown 50D six-cylinder (not pictured) sold for £32,000 (€38,352).A 4WD 1973 Massey Ferguson 135 with a Sekura SG7 cab sold for £31,000 (€37,154). A tidy County 654 Super-four tractor sold for £30,000 (€35,955). A straight 1973 Ford 7000 sold for £25,000 (€29,963).

This 4WD 1973 Massey Ferguson 135 with a Sekura SG7 cab sold for £31,000 (€37,154) plus commission and VAT.

This tidy County 654 Super-four tractor sold for £30,000 (€35,955) plus commission and VAT.

This straight 1973 Ford 7000 sold for £25,000 (€29,963) plus commission and VAT.

This 1973 Massey Ferguson 1200 sold for £22,000 (€26,367) plus commission and VAT.

This Roadless 115 six cylinder tractor sold for £21,500 (€25,768) plus commission and VAT.

This 1968 Ford 4000 cutaway demonstration tractor mounted on a Graham Edwards tri-axle trailer sold for £20,000 (€23,970) plus commission and VAT.

This 1965 Massey Ferguson 35X was purchased by Aidan with three hours on the clock, following a nut and bolt restoration. It made £18,500 (€22,172) plus commission and VAT.

This 1977 County 7600-Four, four cylinder tractor sold for £18,000 (€21,573) plus commission and VAT.

This 1964 Massey Ferguson 35X sold for £12,500 (€14,981) plus commission and VAT.